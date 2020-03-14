Home

Jayne M. Gallo Obituary
Jayne M. Gallo
August 16, 1947 - March 10, 2020
Monroe, NY
Jayne M. Gallo passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home in Monroe, NY. She was 72 years old. Daughter of the late Louis and Emily Brodmerkel Gallo, she was born August 16, 1947 in New York, NY.
Jayne was a Secretary for IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY, and a friend of Bill W. for 25 plus years.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. George C. Lombino.
Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
