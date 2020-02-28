Home

Jean A. Foster
July 18, 1937 - February 27, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Jean A. Foster of Newburgh, NY, a lifetime resident of the area passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Newburgh. She was 82.
The daughter of the late Arthur Smith and Loretta Gogerty Smith, she was born July 18, 1937 in Salisbury Mills New York. She was the widow of Norman Foster.
She was a member of St. Mary's Church, Newburgh, NY.
Survivors include her daughter, Laurie Moscato and husband, Pasquale of Newburgh, NY; grandchildren: Marianna Marcantonio and husband, Salvatore, Michael Moscato and fiancee, Kristina Jacaruso, Amanda Moscato, Melissa Moscato; great-grandsons, Logan Marcantonio and Caleb Moscato; brothers, Arthur Smith, John Smith and wife, Roseanne; special sister-in-law and best friend, Joan Foster; also many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Norman Foster; father, Arthur Smith; mother, Loretta Gogerty; sisters Joan Spampinato and Patricia Cline; sister-in-law, Esther Sloan and husband, Warren; brother-in-law, William Foster.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 THIS MORNING, Saturday, February 29 at St. Francis Church, Newburgh, NY. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
