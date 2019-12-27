|
Jean A. Pfeil
September 1, 1932 - December 23, 2019
Stony Point, NY
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Jean A. Pfeil on December 23, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Newburgh, NY.
Jean was the daughter of William F. and Elizabeth Istok Griffin of Haverstraw, NY, born on September 1, 1932. Jean married Don Pfeil in August of 1955 and eventually made their home in Stony Point, NY. Jean retired from North Rockland School District as a Media Coordinator.
Jean was predeceased by her parents, William and Elizabeth; her husband, Don Pfeil; and her brother, William C. Griffin. Jean is survived by her brother, James Griffin (Lorraine) of Beaverton, OR; her children: Nancy Maiorano of Newburgh, NY and NC, Don (Diane) Pfeil of Mooresville, NC, Kevin (Deborah) Pfeil of Stony Point, NY and Lori Pfeil along with eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jean was a member of Stony Point Senior Citizens and the Red Hats. Jean also enjoyed services at King of Kings Lutheran Church where her daughter, Nancy is a member. Nancy just asked Jean if she wanted to go, and those of you who knew Jean know that Jean would go anywhere at anytime. Friends and family remember Jeannie as an always smiling and happy person. Jean's infamous eggnog will be flowing in heaven this Christmas season, with all the angels and saints a bit tipsy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 1 Sunrise Ln., Newburgh NY 12550.
Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m., Sunday, December 29 at TJ McGowan Sons Funeral Home, 71 No., Central Highway, Garnerville, NY. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 30 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Church, Cinder Rd., Garnerville, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019