|
|
Jean DeGroat
April 17, 1932 - January 28, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Jean DeGroat, age 87 passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the home of her loving daughter, Lori Perez. Born in Morristown, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Clarence Langdon and Mary Ella Presler.
Before her retirement, she was employed as a seamstress in Newburgh, New York. Jean enjoyed reading and watching true crime television shows. She will be remembered for her amazing strength, her kind, caring and generous nature, her terrific sense of humor and her love of pudding.
She is survived by her children: Karen Garcia and her husband, Jorge of Virginia Beach, VA, Sidney DeGroat and his wife, Cheryl of Smallwood, NY, Wendy DeGroat of Newburgh, NY and Lori Perez and her husband, Marco of Middletown, NY; her grandchildren: Alicia Negron of Newburgh, NY and Ricky Negron of Newburgh, NY as well as 13 other grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren; as well as one sister, June Snyder of New Oxford, PA. She was predeceased by two grandchildren, Timothy and Allen Doolittle, one great-grandchild, Ethan DeGroat, and six siblings: Richard, Donald, Margaret, Dorothy, Shirley and Mildred. We were blessed to have her in our life.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan or the .
Arrangements have been made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc. www.Applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020