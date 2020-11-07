Jean Dorothy Brucher
August 24, 1931 - November 6, 2020
Bethel, NY
Jean Dorothy Brucher of Bethel NY, a retired banker with Bank of America in White Lake, NY, died Friday November 6, 2020 at home. She was 89.
The daughter of the late Simon and Alice Jensen Buckstad, she was born August 24, 1931 in Bay Ridge Brooklyn, NY. She was the widow of Elmer Brucher. Mr. Brucher died September 30, 2008.
Jean was very active in her community. She was a member of the White Lake PTA, Rushco, Mother's of Bethel and the Bethel Lions Club.
Jean is survived by her two sons: Lloyd Brucher and Valerie Fersch of Bethel, NY and Roger and Carol Brucher of Callicoon, NY; her grandchildren: Lloyd Brucher and his wife, Amy of Midlothian, VA, Kevin Brucher of Sherillsford, NC, Kristen Demore and her husband, Kyle of Birdsboro, PA, and her great-grandchildren: Nathaniel, Cory, Ryan and Hana.
Interment will be private at the Evergreen Cemetery Bethel, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to the Bethel Lions Club.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Jeffersonville, NY 845-482-4280. To send condolences please visit stewartmurphyfh.com