Jean E. Vicari
May 26, 1934 - July 29, 2019
Sparrow Bush, NY
Jean E. Vicari of Sparrow Bush, NY and a long-time resident of the area died Monday, July 29, 2019 at home. She was 85.
She was born May 26, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY the daughter of the late Francis Carroll and the late Ethel Cade Carroll.
Jean married Gabriel George Vicari on June 29, 1957 in Brooklyn, NY and they were married for 57 years prior to his death on April 22, 2015.
She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church.
A family statement read: Thank you to the Port Jervis Volunteer Ambulance and the doctors, nurses and staff at Bon Secours Community Hospital.
Surviving are son: Stephen Vicari and his wife, Eileen of Clark, NJ; daughter: Karen Thoet of Glen Spey, NY; two sisters: Eleanor Carroll of Glen Spey, NY and Elizabeth Bassett of Spring, TX; two grandchildren: Ashley Vicari Davis and her husband, Harley of Glen Spey, NY and Carroll Vicari Tice and her husband, Jordan of Glen Spey, NY; two great-grandchildren: Violet and Thomas; one sister-in-law: Barbara Campanola; also several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by a sister: Virginia Mackey; by brothers-in-law: William Mackey and James Bassett; and by son-in-law: William Thoet.
There will be no visitation and funeral services will be private.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019