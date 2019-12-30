|
|
Jean E. Zamenick
October 28, 1941 - December 28, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Jean E. Zamenick, 78, of Wallkill, NY entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is the daughter of the late George and Mary (Vail) Barnes, born on October 28, 1941 in St. John's Newfoundland, Canada.
Jean retired from St. Luke's Hospital Newburgh, NY after 30 years of working as a Unit Secretary.
Jean was a loving mother, aunt and devoted grandmother who will be greatly missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Debra (Liam) McIlmurray, son Richard (Belinda) Randall and adored grandson Garrett Randall and his fiancé Kaitlyn. She is also survived by her siblings Edward, Walter, Lorraine, Ruby, and Dianne; sister-in-law Regina, brother-in-law Robert, and many nieces and nephews. She was also blessed with special friends and neighbors. In addition to her parents Jean is predeceased by her husband Charles Zamenick, sister Ada and nephew Rodney.
In keeping with the family's wishes, there will be no visitation. A private graveside will be held at the family's convenience. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019