Jean F. Knickerbocker
October 13, 1922 - February 21, 2019
Roscoe, NY
Jean F. Knickerbocker from Roscoe, NY passed away at her winter home in New Port Richey, FL on February 21, 2019. She was surrounded by her three children, Terry Knickerbocker, Tom Knickerbocker, and Kim Knickerbocker and her daughter-in-law, Mary Knickerbocker.
She was born in Bliss, NY to Theodore and Ethyle French on October 13, 1922. She was predeceased by her husband, LaVerne Knickerbocker.
She was a retired school teacher for the Roscoe Central School District. She was an avid golfer playing almost everyday until she passed. She also loved reading, playing card games, doing jig-saw puzzles, and doing cross-word puzzles.
She was blessed with four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service held in her memory at a future day this summer in Roscoe.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019