Jean Halprin
October 8, 1929 - September 27, 2020
Hurleyville, NY
Jean Halprin of Hurleyville passed away peacefully at home with her family, at the age of 90. The daughter of the late David and Sadie Finkelstein was born on October 8, 1929 in the Bronx NY and grew up in Brooklyn NY.
She was one of the founders of Luzon Environmental Services here in Sullivan County; former President of Cancer Care in Douglaston Queens NY; founding member of the Loch Sheldrake Seniors Club; and member of Fallsburg Seniors Club.
She is predeceased by her loving husband, Harold "Sonny" S. Halprin and sister, Thelma Tasens. She is survived by her sister: Etta Berger from East Meadow NY; her children: Gary and Robert from Sullivan County and Philip from California; daughters-in-law: Janet Halprin, Patricia Halprin, Leslie Halprin, Edith Weil; grandchildren: Daniel Halprin, Sarah Halprin, Dayna Halprin, and Zhanna Weil; and step grandchildren: Jermaine, Amanda and Kenneth; and her loving companion, Lucy Goosey the dog.
The family expresses gratitude to her care givers, MaryLou Gruber and Stacey Buckner, of whom went above and beyond service to make Jean comfortable.
Graveside services are to be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 29 at the Hurleyville Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; masks are required at all times.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to a charity of your choice
