Jean L. Decker
November 24, 1933 - July 12, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Jean L. Decker, a homemaker and lifelong resident of the area passed away on Sunday July 12, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. She was 86
The daughter of the late John Schoonmaker and Gladys Davie Schoonmaker, she was born on November 24, 1933 in Bullville, NY. Jean was a member of the Shawangunk Reformed Church, worked as a teachers aide, was a seamstress, and was the former president of The Orange Squares.
Survivors include her son, James Decker at home; sister in law, Carol Decker of Pine Bush and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, John E. Decker; son, Stephen Decker and sister, Dolly Miller. Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 10-11am at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. 1525 Burlingham Rd Pine Bush, NY. Funeral services will begin at 11am with Pastor Howard Dalton officiating. Burial will take place in Bruynswick Rural Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, capacity is limited. Face mask and social distant requirements mandated by NYS are in effect. To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
