Jean Margaret Leisenheimer
June 12, 1930 - August 22, 2019
Milford, PA
Jean Margaret Leisenheimer, 89 of Milford, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident August 16, 2019. She was a parishioner of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, Milford, PA and a member of AARP. Jean lived her life to the fullest with no regrets.
The daughter of the late James and Margaret (Dolan) Oakes, she was born June 12, 1930 in Maspeth, NY. She was married to Arthur C. Leisenheimer who preceded her in death on November 24, 2009.
Jean is survived by her children: Keith Leisenheimer, Kerry Akiva, Debra Rufrano, Duane Leisenheimer, Adam Leisenheimer and Jamee Conlin; sister, Patricia Wrins; brother, Robert Oakes; 22 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Culin; grandson, Jonathan and sister, Dolores Oakes.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 30 at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 31 at St. Patrick's Church with Rev. Joseph Manarchuck officiating. Final interment will follow at the Milford Cemetery, Dingman Twp., PA.
Memorial donations may be made to Ecumenical Food Pantry, 321 5th St., Milford, PA 18337.
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA. www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
