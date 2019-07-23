|
|
Jean R. Sauntry
July 31, 1936 - July 22, 2019
Beacon, NY formerly of Newburgh, NY
Jean R. Sauntry, a former longtime resident of Newburgh and currently of Beacon, entered into rest on July 22, 2019 at the Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center. She was 82 years old.
Jean was born on July 31, 1936 in Newburgh, the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Zilavy Pavlovic. On October 6, 1974 at St. Francis Church in Newburgh she married John "Jack" Sauntry. Mr. Sauntry survives at home.
Jean was a talented painter who enjoyed painting the beautiful scenery of the Hudson Valley. She also loved Christmas. Her home was always decorated and she was especially proud of her Christmas trees and ornaments. Jean also enjoyed reading and baking. She was especially known for her pizzelle cookies.
In addition to her husband, Jean is survived by her brother, Robert Pavlovic and his wife, Barbara; her nieces and nephews, Nancy (Jerry) Fezza, Steven (Tracy) Pavlovic, Cindy Guarneri (Joe), Ben Pavlovic (Nicole) and several other nieces; her special cousin, Don Bartel and several other cousins; many great nieces and great nephews.
Jean was predeceased by her brother, Steven Pavlovic; her sister, Rita Morrison; and her niece, Holly Dunay.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, July 26 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 145 Benkard Avenue, Newburgh. Entombment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 5468 Route 9W, Newburgh.
Memorial donations in memory of Jean may be made to , .
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 23 to July 24, 2019