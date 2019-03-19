|
Jean R. Schwartz
July 26, 1940 - March 18, 2019
Greenville, NY
Jean Rose Schwartz, a lifelong area resident, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at home. Jean was born on July 26, 1940 in Middletown, NY to the late Anthony and Jennie Pugliese Marino. She married Rodney Wells who predeceased her. Together they had two children, Lisa Renee and David Nathaniel.
On August 5, 1995 she married the love of her life, Albert "Buddy" Schwartz. Through the years, Jean dedicated herself to the care of the elderly and worked in nursing homes in Pennsylvania and New York. She was a compassionate person who loved taking care of people and helping to ease their pain.
There was no doubt, Jean's home was her pride and joy. She loved to cook and do various crafts. Every fall she spent many hours enjoying the fresh vegetables that grew in their large garden. Jean loved animals including her cat "stinky" and her Guinea Hen "Henry" and told many stories of their antics.
Perhaps her greatest passion was to have and attend yard sales and flea markets. She enjoyed selling and bargaining and of course talking with everyone who stopped by her tables. She will be always remembered as a loving mother and grandmother and whose clever sense of humor made us laugh with every visit.
Jean is survived by her husband, Buddy; her daughter, Lisa and her husband, Michael and son, David and his wife, Kim; six grandchildren: Tarin, David, Paul, Lauren, Sean and Clara and six great-grandchildren: Emma, Finn, Theo, Olivia, Ferris, and Nora; three stepchildren: Kevin, Randy, and Kari; six step grandchildren: Amanda, Miranda, Tyler, Elizabeth, Alex and Jonathan; two step greatgrandchildren: Donnie Jr. and Jykob; her sisters, Thomasine Vivian of Lecanto of Florida and Ann M. Roche of Middletown, NY. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
A heartfelt thank you to the special people of Hospice W who gave her comfort in her last days as well as Heart and Soul Caring Angels for their care during her final days.
Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Wallkill Cemetery, Phillipsburg, New York.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in her memory to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc. 800 Stony Brook Court Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019