Jean Reynolds
April 15, 1936 - April 29, 2020
Monroe, New York
Jean Reynolds, a lifelong resident of Monroe, NY, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Schervier Pavilion in Warwick. She was 84.
The daughter of the late Daisy and Elven Monroe, she was born on April 15, 1936. Jean was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. They were married for 61 years and were never apart; they loved the outdoors, camping and fishing. She was a great cook and she loved to bake.
Survivors include her husband Walter R. Reynolds Sr. of Monroe; her daughters, Karen Scelfo and husband, Chris Scelfo, and Peggy Griffin and partner, James Gualtiere; son, Walter Reynolds, Jr. and wife, Bettyann Reynolds; grandchildren: Sean Griffin and fiance, Erin Cragan, Meaghan Griffin and partner, Eric Reidy, David O`Donnell, Matthew Scelfo and partner, Loren Cervenka, Cody Reynolds, and Robert Graham; great-granddaughter, Khloe Graham. She will be sadly missed by all, including her dog named Faith.
There will be no visitation. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Monroe Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc., P.O. Box 841, Monroe, NY 10949.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 3, 2020.