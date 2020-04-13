|
|
Jean Rittendale
July 19, 1935 - April 11, 2020
Formerly of Airmont, New York
Jean Rittendale (nee McDermott), formerly of Airmont, New York, passed away peacefully on April 11 at the Brandywine Senior Living facility in Mahwah, New Jersey. She was 84. Jean is predeceased by her beloved husband, Louis R. Rittendale.
Jean was born on July 19, 1935 in Liberty, New York to the late Paul and Anna McDermott. She graduated from Liberty High School and later earned a Bachelor's degree in elementary education from the State University at Cortland. In September of 1957, Jean moved to Suffern, New York to begin her teaching career. She taught in both the East Ramapo and Suffern Central School Districts. Jean enjoyed the students and teachers she worked with throughout the years, especially those at the R. P. Connor Elementary School. She retired from the Suffern Central School District (formerly known as the Ramapo Central School District) in June of 1993.
In addition to teaching, Jean enjoyed traveling. She and her husband, Louie, traveled throughout the western United States, Florida, Europe and Russia. Jean also loved art and frequently visited museums with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City being her favorite. She was a volunteer at the Edward Hopper House Museum and Study Center in Nyack, New York. Jean was regarded by family and friends as a "master baker" with M & M cookies being her signature treat.
Jean is survived by her three sons: Michael and wife Valorie of Roscoe, NY; Patrick and wife Mary of Westfield, NJ; Louis and wife Joanne of Goshen, NY in addition to six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jean is also survived by her brother Paul McDermott and his wife Florence of Delray Beach, FL (formerly of Middletown, NY).
Due to the current community health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a future date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph W. Sorce Funeral Home, 728 West Nyack Road, West Nyack, NY 10994. To send condolences, please visit sorcefuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Edward Hopper House, 82 North Broadway, Nyack, NY 10960.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020