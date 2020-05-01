Jean Salerno
April 1, 1933 - April 18, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Jean Salerno, 87 died on April 18th surrounded by her daughters, Linda Salerno of Ramsey NJ and Diane Salerno of Los Angeles CA. Jean was born in Rutherford NJ on April 1, 1933. She grew up in East Rutherford NJ and lived in Wood-Ridge NJ. She resided for many years in New York State and also in Southern California. Up until a short time ago, Jean was living independently with her sharp mind, unique sense of humor and style intact. She was a wonderful cook. She loved spending time at the beach, particularly the Jersey shore and Laguna Beach, CA. She loved all animals, flowers, trees and nature in general.
In addition to her daughters, Jean is survived by Linda's husband, Richard Robertella, and Diane's husband, David Wilson, her grandchildren, Matthew and Mark Poalise, Dylan and Daniella Wilson, and Kiera, her beloved Siamese cat.
She will be greatly missed every day. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey NJ. Please send tributes, memories, condolences to vanemburghsneider.com
April 1, 1933 - April 18, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Jean Salerno, 87 died on April 18th surrounded by her daughters, Linda Salerno of Ramsey NJ and Diane Salerno of Los Angeles CA. Jean was born in Rutherford NJ on April 1, 1933. She grew up in East Rutherford NJ and lived in Wood-Ridge NJ. She resided for many years in New York State and also in Southern California. Up until a short time ago, Jean was living independently with her sharp mind, unique sense of humor and style intact. She was a wonderful cook. She loved spending time at the beach, particularly the Jersey shore and Laguna Beach, CA. She loved all animals, flowers, trees and nature in general.
In addition to her daughters, Jean is survived by Linda's husband, Richard Robertella, and Diane's husband, David Wilson, her grandchildren, Matthew and Mark Poalise, Dylan and Daniella Wilson, and Kiera, her beloved Siamese cat.
She will be greatly missed every day. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey NJ. Please send tributes, memories, condolences to vanemburghsneider.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 3, 2020.