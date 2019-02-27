|
"Glo" Jean Tooley
January 30, 1940 - February 26, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Mrs. Gloria Jean Tooley of Port Jervis, NY, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Bon Secours Community Hospital. She was 79.
She was born January 30, 1940 in Northumberland, PA, the daughter of the late Clifford and the late Emma Snyder.
She worked as an assembler at Kolmar before retiring after 40 years. Gloria was a life member of the VFW Post 161 Ladies Auxiliary in Port Jervis, NY.
A family statement read: "She was the most amazing woman you could ever have the pleasure of knowing. She was such a happy spirit who loved her family, "with all of her heart." She was a very kind and gentle woman who loved to help others. She had the best sense of humor and could make anyone laugh. All that knew her, adored her. She enjoyed taking a girl's trip to visit her hometown, and loved playing poker with the boys. Her favorite thing to do was to go to the Port Jervis Diner every morning with her family and friends. She also enjoyed shopping and made sure she got her hair done every Friday by Jody Tufano Ritchie. And would never be caught dead in the color red."
Surviving are her loving husband of 51 years, James M. Tooley at home; six children: Tami Bruce and her husband, John of Port Jervis, Valerie DeGroat and her husband, Michael of Port Jervis, Billy Bauman and his companion, Kathy Voorhees of Port Jervis, Penny Whistler of Los Angeles, CA, James A. Tooley of Matamoras, PA, Rusty Tooley and his fiancé, Suzanne Chapman of Matamoras, PA; grandchildren: Saunya, Nicole, Jeremiah, Michael John, Dustin (Beth), Breanna, Emma, Jeffrey, Alyssa, Tyler, Amber (Cody), Nicholas and Brandon; 12 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey Tooley and her granddaughter, Amanda Tooley and her great-granddaughter, Alexandria Simonson.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 1 at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 East Main St., Port Jervis. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 1 at the funeral home with Rev. Patt Kauffman officiating.
Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036, atgive.bcrf.org or to , Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, T.N. 38105-1942.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home; for additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019