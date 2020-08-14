1/1
October 2, 1967 - August 12, 2020
Goshen, NY
Jean Volkmer Murphy, age 52 of Goshen, entered into rest at home in Goshen on August 12, 2020. Jean was born October 2, 1967 in Goshen, NY. She is the daughter of the late Charles and the late Ann (Richner) Volkmer. She married Christopher Murphy.
Jean attended Goshen High school and went on to get her associate's degree at Orange County Community College. She was employed by Sobo & Sobo, Middletown, NY as a Paralegal Supervisor.
Jean was a diehard NY Rangers, Notre Dame and Oregon State fan. She loved to spend time surrounded by family and friends and her beloved cat Charlie.
She is survived by her husband: Christopher Murphy "My favorite Irishman"; daughter, Jessica Ann Schreiner and her companion, Jared DeLeon; brothers, Joe Volkmer and his wife, Maria and Jim Volkmer and his wife, Dawn; Mother-in-law, Margaret Murphy; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Murphy Ladka and Jennifer Murphy Moeykens and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Orange Regional Medical Center for their care and compassion during Jean's time there.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
#Lets Go Rangers!!
Visitation will held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 16th at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY 10924. Due to continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Please be respectful of your time while visiting. Facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing must be practiced.
Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 17th at St Mary's Cemetery, 2 Fr. Tierney Circle, Washingtonville, NY 10992.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
