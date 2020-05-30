Jeanette A. "Jean" Brightbill
1938 - 2020
Jeanette A. "Jean" Brightbill
January 23, 1938 - May 29, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Jeanette A. "Jean" Brightbill passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Cornwall, NY. She was 82 years old. Daughter of the late Early Ellis Hughes and Aretta L. Estep Hughes, she was born January 23, 1938 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Jean was a homemaker in her own home. She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in New Windsor, NY. She was a longtime Sunday School Teacher in New York and while living in West Virginia. She worked at H&R Block in Fairlea, WV with her childhood, and cherished friend, Kay Hardesty.
Survivors include her children, who she loved dearly: her son James J. Brightbill, Jr. and his partner, Octavia Miller of Newburgh, NY, her daughter, Deborah J. Malouf and her husband, Joseph of Fishkill, NY; her five grandchildren who she was so proud of: Amy Gabriel and her husband, R.J., James Brightbill, Shannan Sullivan and her husband, James Wiand, Timothy Brightbill and his wife, Concetta, Michelle Sullivan and her partner, Bryan McCarthy; her five great-grandchildren who she loved visits and hugs from: Reilly, Brennan, Kaelyn, Reagan and Trent.
Jean is predeceased by her husband, James J. Brightbill, Sr. and her brother, William Hughes.
Interment will take place at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Town of Highlands, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William F. Hogan Funeral Home
135 Main Street
Highland Falls, NY 10928
(845) 446-2868
