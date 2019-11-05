|
Jeanette Claire Erath
May 10, 1923 - November 4, 2019
Grahamsville, NY
Jeanette Claire Erath died at the Sullivan County Adult Home on November 4, 2019. She was born May 10, 1923 at the home of her parents, Albert J. Erath and Lottie Gesner Erath in Grahamsville, NY. She was the youngest and last survivor of three children, the oldest being Albert Oland Erath, and the middle child, Donald Eugene Erath.
Jeanette began her education at the Unionville one room schoolhouse. (Across Route 55 from the John Graham monument). She took her high school entrance exams at the Grahamsville two room schoolhouse before entering the Liberty High School from which she graduated in June of 1942.
Jeanette attended the Albany Business School before relocating to New York City. In New York, she worked for the War Forwarding Corporation until the conclusion of World War II. Jeanette continued to live in New York City as an employee of the Erwin-Wasey advertising agency at 420 Lexington Avenue before returning to Grahamsville in 1949.
For the next five years, Jeanette was a stenographer for the Frazier-Davis Corporation; a business tasked with completing the Neversink Tunnel.
In 1954, Jeanette began work for the New York City Board of Water Supply, from which she eventually retired 27 years later to care for her ailing mother.
Jeanette was a life-long member of the Grahamsville Reformed Church where she is best remembered as the church organist; a position she held for more than forty years.
Jeanette is survived by her niece, Laurie Erath; nephew, Bruce Erath, his wife Kathleen and Bruce's two children, Andrew and Alexandra.
The family will be receiving friends from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 9th at the Grahamsville Reformed Church. A Celebration of Jeanette's life will immediately follow. Burial will take place in Grahamsville Rural Cemetery. All are invited back to the Church Hall for fellowship following the graveside services.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019