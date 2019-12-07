Home

September 24, 1932 - November 19, 2019
Chester, NY
Jeanette F. Hall, a homemaker and former resident of Chester, NY passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at The Maples at Har-Ber Meadows Nursing Home in Springdale, Arkansas. The daughter of the late John and Caroline Brush Edwards, she was born on September 24, 1932 in Chester, NY.
Survivors include her children: Caroline, Laura, Diane, William, Emmett, Linda, and John. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jeanette was predeceased by her husband, William; her daughter, Anna Marie; and her brothers: Leonard, Frank, Leslie and Carl.
Cremation took place at Ozark Crematory, LLC in Gentry, Arkansas. Interment will take place at Chester Cemetery, Chester, NY in the spring.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950 (845)-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
