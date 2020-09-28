1/1
Jeanette G. Brucher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette G. Brucher
June 15, 1926 - September 26, 2020
Matamoras, PA
Jeanette G. Brucher, 94, of Matamoras, PA passed away at home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was a Registered Nurse for St. Francis Hospital, Port Jervis, NY and a member of the Milford Bible Church, Milford, PA.
The daughter of the late Henry and Gertrude (Priess) Adels, she was born on June 15, 1926 in Clifton, NJ. She was married to Daniel Otto Brucher who preceded her in death on May 16, 1997.
Jeanette leaves behind her siblings, Erna Strash, William Adels and Kathleen Shoger; children: Donna Brucher of Fayetteville, NC, Laurie Ver Pault of Yulee, FL, Teresa Carlson of Franklinville, NJ and Scott Brucher of Matamoras, PA; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Robert Brucher in 1975.
Friends may call at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA 18337 on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10 to 12 PM. Services will follow 12 PM at the funeral home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 with Reverend Tom Fox officiating.
Burial will be at Milford Cemetery, Dingman Twp., PA 18337.
Memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stroyan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved