Jeanette G. Brucher
June 15, 1926 - September 26, 2020
Matamoras, PA
Jeanette G. Brucher, 94, of Matamoras, PA passed away at home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was a Registered Nurse for St. Francis Hospital, Port Jervis, NY and a member of the Milford Bible Church, Milford, PA.
The daughter of the late Henry and Gertrude (Priess) Adels, she was born on June 15, 1926 in Clifton, NJ. She was married to Daniel Otto Brucher who preceded her in death on May 16, 1997.
Jeanette leaves behind her siblings, Erna Strash, William Adels and Kathleen Shoger; children: Donna Brucher of Fayetteville, NC, Laurie Ver Pault of Yulee, FL, Teresa Carlson of Franklinville, NJ and Scott Brucher of Matamoras, PA; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Robert Brucher in 1975.
Friends may call at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA 18337 on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10 to 12 PM. Services will follow 12 PM at the funeral home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 with Reverend Tom Fox officiating.
Burial will be at Milford Cemetery, Dingman Twp., PA 18337.
Memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
).