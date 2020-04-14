|
Jeanette Helen Scofield
September 22, 1934 - April 12, 2020
Wallkill, NY
Jeanette Helen Scofield of Wallkill, NY, Great Grandmother to nine; Grandmother to ten; Mother of five and a longtime resident of the area, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Montgomery. She was 85.
The daughter of the late Oscar Conorman and Elsie Gass Conorman, she was born September 22, 1934 in Bronx, New York.
Jeanette was married for 66 years to the love of her life, George. She will be remembered for her sweet, beautiful smile and her love for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was devoted to her family. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
She was a member of the Reformed Church of Shawangunk.
Survivors include her husband, George at home; sons: George Scofield (Carol), John Scofield (Susan), and Ed Scofield (Donna); daughter, Nancy Stewart (Daniel); daughter-in-law, Nancy Scofield; grandchildren: Rob Scofield (Tiffany), Tim Scofield (Kristen), Amanda Scofield, Jayson Scofield (Trish), Jonathin Scofield (Maddie), Ed Scofield, Lauren Scofield, Jacob Stewart, Matthew Stewart and Hannah Stewart; great grandchildren: Morgan, Hailey, Gavin, Willow, Asher, Tammy, MacKenzie, Jeffrey, and Ellie; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Holly Scofield and her sister, Helen Smith.
Burial will be Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Bruynswick Rural Cemetery in Wallkill, NY.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to either, , 2649 South Road, #101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or National Breast Cancer Foundation, 2600 Network Blvd., Suite 300, Frisco, TX 75034, in Jeanette's memory.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020