Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
Bruynswick Rural Cemetery
Wallkill, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Scofield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Helen Scofield


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Helen Scofield Obituary
Jeanette Helen Scofield
September 22, 1934 - April 12, 2020
Wallkill, NY
Jeanette Helen Scofield of Wallkill, NY, Great Grandmother to nine; Grandmother to ten; Mother of five and a longtime resident of the area, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Montgomery. She was 85.
The daughter of the late Oscar Conorman and Elsie Gass Conorman, she was born September 22, 1934 in Bronx, New York.
Jeanette was married for 66 years to the love of her life, George. She will be remembered for her sweet, beautiful smile and her love for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was devoted to her family. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
She was a member of the Reformed Church of Shawangunk.
Survivors include her husband, George at home; sons: George Scofield (Carol), John Scofield (Susan), and Ed Scofield (Donna); daughter, Nancy Stewart (Daniel); daughter-in-law, Nancy Scofield; grandchildren: Rob Scofield (Tiffany), Tim Scofield (Kristen), Amanda Scofield, Jayson Scofield (Trish), Jonathin Scofield (Maddie), Ed Scofield, Lauren Scofield, Jacob Stewart, Matthew Stewart and Hannah Stewart; great grandchildren: Morgan, Hailey, Gavin, Willow, Asher, Tammy, MacKenzie, Jeffrey, and Ellie; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Holly Scofield and her sister, Helen Smith.
Burial will be Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Bruynswick Rural Cemetery in Wallkill, NY.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to either, , 2649 South Road, #101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or National Breast Cancer Foundation, 2600 Network Blvd., Suite 300, Frisco, TX 75034, in Jeanette's memory.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -