Jeanette R. Greising
August 30, 1928 - October 6, 2020
Walden, NY
Jeanette R. Greising, age 92, of Walden, NY passed away on October 6, 2020 in Montgomery. The daughter of the late Decatur and Adelaide Palen Penney, she was born on August 30, 1928 in Walden. Jeanette was married to the late Edward L. "Bud" Greising.
Jeanette worked as a cafeteria worker for Valley Central High School. She was a member of 4H for many years, was active with Horizon Seniors, and enjoyed playing bingo. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her daughters, Carol Wilson of Montgomery, Kathleen Greising of FL, Laurie Tubbs (Edward) of Walden, Marjorie Borkenhagen (Keith) of Sparrowbush; brothers, Gilbert Penney, Decatur "Sonny" Rabiet, Kenneth Penney, David Penney, George Penney; sisters, Elaine Hopper, Marion Terwilliger, Georgianna Knight, Debbie Robb, Karen Weddle; grandchildren, Amy, Jennifer, Stephanie, Tara, Victoria, Erika, Jarrod, Nicole, Kyle; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Jeanette was predeceased by her brothers, Marvin, Stanley, Robert and Dennis Penney; sisters, Ferne Penney and Barbara Alexander; son-in-law, Theodore Wilson.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 12th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. Due to current health and occupancy restrictions, a wait-time may apply and the wearing of facemasks is required. Burial will be in the Orange County Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jeanette's memory to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc. or the Walden VFW.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
