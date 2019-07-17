|
|
Jeanine D. Cimorelli
July 9, 1932 - July 16, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Jeanine D. "Cleany Jeany" Cimorelli, 87, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. The daughter of the late William and Viola Bulson, she was born July 9, 1932 in Newburgh. Jeanine retired as Employment Manager for the State of New York. She attended Newburgh Schools, and graduated and taught at Sheddens Beauty Academy.
Jeanine is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Charles Cimorelli Jr.; her son Charles Cimorelli III and his wife Jan of Schaumburg, IL; siblings Dorothy Rostanzo, Edna Talerico, Peg Haegler, Florence Bane, Bill Bulson, Richard Bulson, Don Bulson, Bob Bulson, and Clayton Bulson; grandchildren, Christopher Cimorelli and Kathryn Jeanine Kunkel; great grandchildren Olivia Kunkel, Gabriella Kunkel, Benjamin Cimorelli and Brooke Cimorelli.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thank you to the relatives, friends and neighbors who were so very helpful during Jeanine's illness.
Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, with a service following at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 17 to July 18, 2019