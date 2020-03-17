|
Jeanne-Ann (Koza) Dlugolecki
February 17, 1964 - March 15, 2020
Goshen, NY
Long time Goshen resident Jeanne-Ann Dlugolecki (Jincy) passed away peacefully in her home Sunday morning surrounded by her family and friends. Her journey with cancer is finally over and she will be reunited with her parents Sally-Ann and Frank Koza and many loved ones.
Devoted Wife, Mother, & Friend Jeanne-Ann is survived by her husband of 10 years, Kenneth Dlugolecki; daughter, Chelisa; son's, Danny (Suli), Kevin; cherished dog Brutus & long time best friend Sandy Moriarty. As well as her step children, Yvonne, Jason and Kelly and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jeanne-Ann was born 1964 to Frank & Sally Koza and lived in a house in the center of Goshen with her siblings: Frankie (Sonny), Johny & Christine (Armando). She worked 25 years as a rural carrier for the US postal service in Chester, Harriman and Montgomery.
Jeanne-Ann was an avid gambler and could often be seen hitting the progressives. She was most happy relaxing on her porch with Brutus, a glass of wine and good conversation. She enjoyed watching the Walking Dead on Sundays and had a passion for photography always taking pictures at every event she attended. Jeanne-Ann had the best stories to tell and enjoyed family parties full of games, fun, love and laughter. She will truly be missed ... Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Niece, Friend... Forever in our Hearts.
In light of the current health crisis, the family will be postponing the services for Jeanne-Ann to protect the health of all our family and friends. A memorial tribute will be online at donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020