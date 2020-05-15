Jeanne Helena Scarvalone Scruggs
August 14, 1931 - May 10, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Jeanne Helena Scarvalone Scruggs born August 14, 1931, entered into rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY after a short illness. Jeanne was 88 years old.
The daughter of the late Louis Scarvalone and Sophie De Motta Scarvalone, Jeanne was born in Sullivan County in the rural town of Bushville, NY. She had four siblings: Joseph, Edward, Albert and Lucille, all deceased. As a girl, she loved to swim at Captain's rock and performed the family chores of milking cows and carrying water from the well, the reason for her strong arms and hands. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1948, and went on to complete her Associate's Degree in Dental hygiene, and later, her Bachelor's from SUNY Brockport.
Jeanne was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. While a baker at heart, Jeanne had several other talents, sewing, singing and crafting. Jeanne sang for ten years in the Orange County Classic Choral Society, singing at Carnegie Hall. Jean was a member of the Vails Gate United Methodist Church Choir for over 20 years, where many enjoyed her lovely Soprano voice. She spent time making crafts for the church fair, a favorite was the Christmas angel ornament made with shells.
Jeanne's love for baking showed when she baked 150 six inch trout shaped sugar cookies for her son's Trout in the classroom project. Jeanne was also famous for baking dozens of cookies for her church's cookie walk. Jeanne made holidays and birthdays special by crafting and decorating cakes to look like themes or characters. She made R2D2, Mets theme, Ski slope, Big bird and many more. Everyone looked forward to her famous holiday cheesecake and bowties.
Before settling down to start a family, Jeanne spent time overseas in Germany, was an avid boat owner on the Hudson River, and was an accomplished English rider, competing in many jumping and fox hunt competitions, and winning many ribbons for her ability.
Jeanne retired in 1987 from the Newburgh Enlarged City School district as a dental health Educator. She performed home visits to check teeth, and made mouth guards for the NFA football team every summer for years.
Jeanne was a tireless community volunteer who grew the Food Pantry at the Vails Gate United Methodist Church into a service that provided food to over 50 families, actively collecting and delivering the food herself.
Jeanne engaged and married the late Lieutenant Colonel William B. Scruggs, Jr. on April 11, 1974. They were married for 27 years, during which they enjoyed their time traveling, visiting friends and spending time with their grandchildren: Patrick, Katie, and James.
The family wishes to extend their most sincere gratitude to the staff at Braemar Living at Wallkill. Their kindness and compassionate, loving care toward Jeanne over the years will never be forgotten.
Jeanne is predeceased by her daughter, Maura Jeanne Fogarty; husband, Lt. Col. William B. Scruggs, Jr.; her brothers: Joseph, Edward, and Albert and sister, Lucille Hill.
Survivors include son, Darren Louis Fogarty and his wife, LisaRenee; step son, William B. Scruggs, III of Indianapolis and step daughters, Harriet O'Neil of Newburgh and Mary Spencer of Atlanta, GA; nephews and nieces: Robert Hill of Dubai and James Hill of London, Carol Kushner of Red Hook, NY, Edward Scarlone, Jr. of Brooklyn, Maria Ezratty of Brooklyn, Patrice de leiris of Wakefield, RI, Polly Adams of Killingworth, CT and Susan Scarvalone of Frederick, MD; grandchildren: James Fogarty and Aiden Fogarty of New Paltz and New Windsor, Katherine O'Neil of North Carolina, Patrick O'Neil of Newburgh and Eleanor and Wesley Scruggs of Indianapolis.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be held privately and a memorial will be set for a later date. Jeanne will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. with her late husband. Donations in Jeanne's memory can be made to Hudson Valley SPCA, P.O. Box 356, Vails Gate, NY 12584.
Arrangements under the direction of Hudson Valley Funeral Home
