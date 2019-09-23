|
Jeanne Kissenberth
September 18, 2019
North Port, FL - Formerly of Roscoe, NY
Jeanne Kissenberth, age 89, entered the Kingdom of God on September 18, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Paul Harold and Florence.
Jeanne and her late husband of 54 years, Joseph, lived in Roscoe for most of their lives until permanently moving to North Port, FL in the late 90's. She was very active in her community and helped organize and promote countless dances, picnics and holiday events. She was well known and loved by so many people. Jeanne had the gift to gab and would light up a room just by entering it!
She is survived by her brother, William and his wife, Juliedele; two sons, Joseph Kissenberth and his wife, Stephanie and Jack Kissenberth; three grandchildren: Aaron, Heidi and Ryan; and three great grandchildren: Hunter, Colby and a 3rd baby on the way. Jeanne also had many cousins, nephews and nieces, all of whom she cared for and loved deeply.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph W. Kissenberth in 2005; her parents; and one sister, Ann.
The world won't be quite the same without her and neither will we.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. in the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave., Roscoe, NY.
Graveside services and burial will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Riverview Cemetery, Roscoe, NY. Pastor Virginia Bossley will officiate.
Memorial contributions in Jeanne's name may be made to Roscoe Cares, C/O Debbie Hendrickson, 148 Rockland Road, Roscoe, NY 12776.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave., Roscoe, NY. 607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200 or www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019