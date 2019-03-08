|
Jeanne Lambkin
October 9, 1933 - March 6, 2019
Monroe, NY
Jeanne Lambkin passed peacefully on March 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband, Jack, and their four children and partners: Madelene, John and Linda, Jeanne and Leon, and Tom and Deb. Jeanne will be missed by her many nieces and nephews and especially by the grandchildren she adored: Megan and Brad, Victoria, Johnny, Kelly, Kathleen, and Nicole. She is survived by beloved siblings and in-laws: JoAnn and Ed, Jack and Irmgard, Rita, and Claire. Jeanne was predeceased by her parents, Mike and Annie, as well as several siblings and their spouses: Jim and Mary, Irene and Ed, Francie and Bill, Michael, and Billy.
As one of eight children growing up during the Great Depression, Jeanne learned how to be resourceful and creative. In later years, she and her siblings enjoyed reminiscing about their childhood escapades, including breaking her arm on a risky bike ride with Michael and hiding in a cupboard to enjoy purloined treats with her brother, Jack.
Jeanne met her future husband, Jack, at the Farragut Swimming Pool in the summer of 1955. She clearly could see something special in him though she couldn't see much without her glasses. After accepting Jack's offer to go for a drink, Jeanne walked confidently and blindly into the men's locker room. Jack, instantly mesmerized, wasted no time courting the beautiful blonde in the brown bathing suit. Jeanne and Jack's romance blossomed over decades as their family grew and they explored the world together. Their love was expansive and inclusive, welcoming children, grandchildren and all the friends they made everywhere they went. Jeanne's world had three types of people: those she hadn't met, friends and family, and Jack.
Jeanne was active in her church community, serving as a Lector and CCD teacher at Good Shepherd. She was an enthusiastic advocate for St. Paul's Cursillo and Retreat programs, starting as a participant and quickly becoming a Eucharistic minister and retreat leader. The leadership and organizing skills Jeanne contributed to her faith community were crucial to her early career as an executive secretary. This expertise also enabled Jeanne to complete college in the 1980's and become a registered nurse. She began nursing in Coney Island Hospital in the medical-surgical unit and emergency room. Later, as a visiting nurse, Jeanne provided extraordinary care and compassion to her home-bound patients.
Jeanne was a beloved wife, awesome mother and adored grandmother. She was a dedicated nurse, inspiring faith leader, treasured friend, and the life of many parties. She prized her membership in the Chester Golden Age and was deeply committed to her St. Paul's faith community . She made friends easily and kept them well and long. With an indomitable spirit and a strong love for family and friends, Jeanne has left a legacy of generosity, joy and love. Jeanne taught everyone how to love and live with kindness and gratitude.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Saint Paul's Cursillo and Retreat Programs would be appreciated. Donations may be sent to: Mr. James Linden, 500 River Road, Unit #3, Shelton, CT 06484.
Visitation will be during the hours of 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart R.C. Church located at 26 Still Road, Monroe, New York 10950 at 10 a.m. with Fr. Thomas Brynes officiating.
Interment will follow at Orange County Veterans Cemetery located at 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, New York 10924.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Brendan T. Flynn and Thomas F. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.
