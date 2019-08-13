|
|
Jeanne Lykes
August 23, 1922 - August 10, 2019
Milford, PA
Jeanne Lykes passed away on August 10, 2019. The daughter of the late George and Mildred Kling she was born August 23, 1922 in Plainfield, NJ. She grew up in Union, NJ and after high school graduation she attended and graduated from Newark State Teachers College. She later earned her master's degree. Jeanne was a first-grade teacher for 23 years at Parkway Oaks Elementary School, Farmingdale, NY
She met her husband Vincent J. Lykes while on vacation and continued teaching after having two children. In 1982 she and her husband moved to Shohola, PA where she remained until 2006. She moved to Milford from 2006 to 2015. After that time, she resided at Twin Cedars in Shohola and then Milford Healthcare.
She was a member of the Eastern Star, Walker Lake Women's Club, the First Presbyterian Church in Milford, Milford Garden Club and Red Hats. She enjoyed square dancing, horseback riding, knitting, sewing, all kinds of crafts and most of all cooking. She would often say "I am the most happiest in the kitchen".
Survivors include daughter, Susan, of Milford, PA; grandson, John of Milford, PA; granddaughter ,Melissa of Milford, DE; great-grandson, Max of Milford, DE and nieces and one nephew. She was predeceased by her son Peter and her husband, Vincent.
Viewing will be held at Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 308 Broad St., Milford, PA on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 AM. Funeral service will be held at the church on August 15, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at the Milford Cemetery, Dingman Township, PA.
The family would like to thank the staff at Twin Cedars and Milford Healthcare.
Donations may be made to the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Milford, PA 308 Broad St, Milford, PA 18337 or The ().
The kiss of the sun for pardon, The songs of the birds for mirth, One is closer to God in a garden, Than anywhere else on Earth.
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019