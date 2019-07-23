|
Jeanne M. Pierpoint
May 9, 1920 - July 19, 2019
Livingston Manor, NY
Jeanne M. Pierpoint, of Livingston Manor, passed away peacefully, with her daughter at her side, on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Roscoe Regional Rehabilitation Center. She was 99.
She was the daughter of the late Arnold and Ione Lapham Miller, born May 9, 1920 in Brockton, MA.
At a young age, her family moved to NYC where she grew up and did her schooling. In her later teens they came to the mountains of Lew Beach and here she met the "love of her life" Arthur Pierpoint, and there they raised their family.
She was an active member of the community, being a member of the Lew Beach United Methodist Church, the Ladies Auxiliary Memorial Post 6081 VFW, past President of the Beaverkill Valley Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and the Livingston Manor Senior Citizens. She worked many years around Lew Beach as a cook, eventually becoming the cook at Bonnie View Inn of Lew Beach. Jeanne was an avid reader, a book always near, her granddaughter Janine kept her in supply from the library. She was also very crafty doing beautiful needlepoint, sewing, knitting and crochet. She shared much of her work. She also loved flowers, especially Lilacs in the spring. A special person who was like a son to her, Jonathan Hunt, always visited on her birthday. He brought her an Orchid and it blooms on for her, thank you Jonathan.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her. One very dear friend in particular, Isabelle Tuttle, they met in their later life and held a very special bond.
She is survived by her children, Glenford Pierpoint of South Carolina and Phyllis Cox of Livingston Manor; her grandchildren, Kimberley Tompkins of South Carolina, Janine Roser and her husband, James of Livingston Manor, Michael Pierpoint of Fallsburg, Glenda Pierpoint of South Carolina, Deanna Mole of South Carolina and Michael and Arthur Pierpoint of South Carolina. She also leaves behind a total of 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur Pierpoint; son, Mark Pierpoint; grandsons David Tompkins and Matthew Pierpoint and her brother, Joseph Miller.
A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, for further information call 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 23 to July 24, 2019