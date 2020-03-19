|
Jeanne Maroney
March 29, 1925 - March 17, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Jeanne Kuhn Maroney, a life-long resident of Montgomery, NY passed away peacefully in her sleep at her daughter's home in Monroe, NY surrounded by the love of her family on March 17, 2020. She was 94. Jeanne will be greatly missed by her family, friends and neighbors as she was a mother, grandmother, aunt and great aunt, wise elder, confidant and a kind and loving presence to many. Jeanne was a retired Legal secretary for George Roesch and a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary's Church, Montgomery, where she belonged to the Belles of St. Mary's and the Choir. She was a member of Montgomery Senior Citizens.
The daughter of the late Harry Kuhn and Ella Keener Kuhn, she was born at home March 29, 1925 in Middletown, New York. She was the sixth of seven girls. She was the widow of Harry Maroney.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathryn Pernice of Monroe, NY, son-in-law, William Pernice, grandsons: Isaiah Abolin of NYC and Zachariah Pernice of Montgomery; sister, Irene Stortz, 97 of Georgia; many nieces and nephews, and especially Denise Pingotti who was like a daughter to her; nephew, Harry Sloat, who loved her homemade pies, and Betsy Carbajal was like a daughter-in-law to her.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harry, a local builder, and her beloved son, Gary, who was a carpenter, artist and shared his love of baseball with her.
Memorial Services will take place at a later date and will be announced.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020