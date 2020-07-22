Jeanne Rosalie Giammarco
June 7, 1926 - July 21, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Jeanne Rosalie Barel Giammarco, 94, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born June 7, 1926 and was a life long Newburgh resident. She was one of three daughters born to Josephine (Maniscalco) and Giacomo Barel. She was predeceased by her sister, Marie Alisandrella and is survived by her sister, Antoinette Chumas.
Jeanne married the love of her life, Ettore "Yogi" Giammarco on November 9, 1952 and they were happily married for 57 years before Ettore's passing on July 25, 2009. Jeanne was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Jeanne was selfless and always put her family before herself. We will miss her tenacity, her laugh, her love of food and open arms and heart. She will be truly missed but easy to remember as she was so full of joy!
Her sons, Nicholas Giammarco and wife, MaryBeth, and Ronald Giammarco and wife Linda loved and cared for their mother with all their hearts. In addition, she had 3 grandchildren: Michael Giammarco, (Malinda), Kelly Giammarco Mihalyo (Tom), and Jennifer Giammarco (Craig), and 3 step grandchildren: Andrew, Kelly, and Brandon Egan-Thorpe. Jeanne also had 3 great-grandchildren: Connor, Kyle and Matthew that were the light of her life. She is also survived by many caring and loving nieces and nephews. As well as cousins and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be private for immediate family only. A Celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at a later date.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com
or call 845-561-8300.