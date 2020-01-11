|
|
Jeanne W. Gobeo
May 23, 1927 - January 7, 2020
Middletown, NY
Jeanne W. Gobeo, a resident of the area for most of her life, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at her home in Middletown, NY. She was 92 years of age.
The daughter of the late Carl and Mary Bartley Wurm, she was born on May 23, 1927 in Utica, NY.
Jeanne was a registered nurse, and retired after many years serving at the former Horton Memorial Hospital in Middletown. Jeanne was an avid Mets fan, loved animals, doing crossword puzzles and playing tennis. She was also known for her quick wit.
Survivors include her children: Rose M. Petersen and her husband, John of Bloomingburg, Nancy Altholz and her husband, Howard of Briarcliff Manor, and Daniel A. Gobeo and his wife, Elaine of Johnson, NY; her eight grandchildren: Lisa, Michael, Anthony, David, Jennifer, Andrew, Rebecca and Peter; her great-grandchildren: Marissa, Benjamin, Troy, Genesis and Kyle; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Pixie. Jeanne was predeceased by her sister, Marion Corr and great-grandson, Vincent Gobeo.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Jeanne's name may be made to the Humane Society of Middletown, 142 Bloomingburg Road, Middletown, NY 10940
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020