|
|
Jeannette "Hime" Colton
September 20, 1963 - August 24, 2019
Livingston Manor, NY
Jeannette "Hime" Colton, born September 20, 1963 in Roscoe, NY and lifelong care giver, passed into eternal peace on August 24, 2019 at home in Livingston Manor, NY surrounded by her family.
Hime had a zest for life like no other. She was a diehard NY Yankees fan, and later a NY Giants fan. She was not afraid to hold her tongue and expected the same in return. She spent her life taking care of and giving to others. Her eight grandchildren were the light of her life, with the admiration going both ways. She was not just "Mom" to her five daughters, but to the many she took in and cared for. A choice that would be most difficult for others, she never thought a second about a home or a dollar to someone who needed it. Her presence was tremendous in the lives of those who were fortunate enough to share their time with her. She will be greatly missed.
Hime is survived by her five daughters: Amanda and her wife, Hope Irwin-Brown of Kerhonkson NY, Jamie and her husband, Don Bertholf of North Branch, NY, Stephanie and her husband, Eric Staudt, Bionca and her husband, Wayne Somers, Chena Colton and her companion, Shane and an adoptive son, Darien Nietzel, all of Livingston Manor, NY; eight grandchildren: Ashley Bertholf, Carliyah Somers, Eric Staudt Jr., Cory Somers, Leah Staudt, Jordon Bertholf, Colton Staudt, and Lucas Bertholf; ten siblings: Joyce Kleingardner, Stanton Banks, Larry Banks, Sharon Jersey, Delores "Peanut" Irwin, Elmer Irwin, David Irwin, William Irwin, Lois Gildersleeve and Delois "Skip" Irwin; a very special friend, Dorothy Ross, along with many nieces and nephews.
Hime was predeceased by her husband, Stewart J. Colton; her mother, Marjorie Irwin and father, Delois "John" Irwin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jeannette's name can be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, 29 Pearl Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Kevin Mulqueen will officiate.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, for further information call 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019