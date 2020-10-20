Jeannine C. Burich
December 12, 1941 - October 19, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Jeannine C. Burich of Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest on October 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 78 years old. The daughter of Joseph and Josephine Citarella, Jeannine was born on December 12, 1941 in the Bronx.
She earned her Master's Degree in Special Education from SUNY New Paltz. Jeannine was a retired Special Education Teacher for the Middletown City School District, at Maple and Chorley Elementary Schools in Middletown, NY.
Jeannine was an active member of the Storm King Golf Club where she and her late husband, John operated the restaurant. In addition, Jeannine loved volunteering for the Cornwall Little League as the director of the concession stand. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church. Jeannine touched so many lives with her radiant personality and served as a mentor to an abundance of people in her community, where she was able to spend the final stages of her life. A family statement reads: "Jeannine took great pride in her family and their achievements. She always devoted time for her children and grandchildren no matter what." She will be missed greatly.
Jeannine was predeceased by her loving husband: John Anthony Burich in 2014. She is survived by her daughter: Jamee B. Brusseler and her husband, Chuck of Cornwall, NY; her son: John M. Burich and his wife, Kristine of Cornwall, NY; and her grandchildren: Scott and Cassidy Brusseler and Elle and Emma Burich.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 22nd at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23rd at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Cremation will follow the Mass at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com