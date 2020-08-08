1/
Jed A. Smith
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jed's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jed A. Smith
August 5, 1964 - August 4, 2020
Monroe, NY
Jed A. Smith passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 55 years old. Son of the late Joseph Earl and Dolores Scotto Smith, he was born on August 5, 1964 in Tuxedo, NY.
Jed was an Assembly Laborer for Meeco Sullivan, LLC, in Warwick, NY, and was a member of Highland Mills United Methodist Church, in Highland Mills, NY.
Survivors include his loving wife, Melissa Fleming-Smith at home; his siblings: Joseph A. Smith of Montague, NJ, John A. Smith of Monroe, NY, James A. Smith of Newburgh, NY, Jay A. Smith of Monticello, NY, Jan A. Smith of Suffern, NY, and JoAnne Smith-Haggerty of Summerville, SC; many nieces and nephews and his beloved cat, Salem.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 10 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday August 11 at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Cemetery of The Highlands in Highland Mills, NY. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved