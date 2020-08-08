Jed A. Smith
August 5, 1964 - August 4, 2020
Monroe, NY
Jed A. Smith passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 55 years old. Son of the late Joseph Earl and Dolores Scotto Smith, he was born on August 5, 1964 in Tuxedo, NY.
Jed was an Assembly Laborer for Meeco Sullivan, LLC, in Warwick, NY, and was a member of Highland Mills United Methodist Church, in Highland Mills, NY.
Survivors include his loving wife, Melissa Fleming-Smith at home; his siblings: Joseph A. Smith of Montague, NJ, John A. Smith of Monroe, NY, James A. Smith of Newburgh, NY, Jay A. Smith of Monticello, NY, Jan A. Smith of Suffern, NY, and JoAnne Smith-Haggerty of Summerville, SC; many nieces and nephews and his beloved cat, Salem.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 10 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday August 11 at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Cemetery of The Highlands in Highland Mills, NY. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
