|
|
Jeffery Coney
November 11, 1953 - April 2, 2020
Middletown, NY
Jeffery Coney of Middletown passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. He was 66.
The son of the late Sonya Sawitch Coney and Anthony Coney Jr., he was born November 11, 1953 in Monticello.
An avid sports fan, Jeff was a die-hard NY Yankee, Giants and Ranger fan, through and through. His knowledge of sports was impeccable which lead to his incredible knowledge of sport statistics. He was an avid reader, as well.
Jeff was born with cerebral palsy. He did not let that stand in his way as he had many accomplishments and a fierce determination to fulfill his goals and dreams. He adored his nieces and nephews - his face would beam, and his smile lit up the room when he saw them or just talked about them. His laugh was contagious.
Jeff had a circle of support that took care of him in so many ways. "Thank you doesn't seem enough" for the time, friendship, love and care that Consuelo, Natasha, Chris, the ISS team and many others who provided for Jeff. You all were like family, but Yesenia gave tirelessly to Jeff and was a God send.
He is survived by his sister: Jodi Coney of Kauneonga Lake; and nephews and nieces: Jesse, Carly, Hunter and Landon; and brother in law: Teddy Bulaga.
A celebration of Jeff's life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the ORMC Foundation or to The Anthony Family Foundation for Autism Support.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020