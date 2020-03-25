|
Jeffery H. Zabriskie
September 10, 1963 - March 22, 2020
Milford, PA
Jeffery H. Zabriskie of Milford, PA, owner of 3Z Masonry, entered into rest on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was 56 years old.
The son of the late Cornelius Zabriskie and Janice Stoebling, he was born on September 10, 1963 in Suffern, NY.
Jeff was an outstanding husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was an honest and hardworking man, a kind person who was always lending a helping hand to anyone and everyone in need. His easy going and humorous attitude was contagious. His hard work ethic was shown through his life legacy as the business owner of 3Z Masonry. The community has lost a great friend and family member. He will always be remembered as a generous man who put all needs before his own. He will be forever missed.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Marie Gennaro Zabriskie; two sons, Jeffery Michael Zabriskie and wife, Desiree, and Steven John Zabriskie; his mother and step father, Janice and Harold Stoebling; his brothers, Neil Zabriskie and Glen Zabriskie.
Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, funeral services are private at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Outdoor Adventures, 668 Ruddy Road, Chase Mills, NY 13621.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020