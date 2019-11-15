Times Herald-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey A. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey A. Miller Obituary
Jeffrey A. Miller
February 8, 1960 - November 11, 2019
Middletown, NY
Jeffrey A. Miller, a lifetime area resident, died after a nine month battle with diabetes and cancer at his home, with his brother at his side. He was 59.
The son of the late Jacob and Catherine Gutierrez Miller, he was born on February 8, 1960 in Goshen, NY.
Jeff graduated from Goshen High School in 1978 and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served three years and was honorably discharged. He came back home to family and worked in Lloyds and Playtogs. He was diagnosed in March of this year and never complained of his illness and went to work everyday.
He loved to walk and jog around the neighborhood. He was an avid NASCAR fan and would have been watching the last events this week if he had lived.
Jeff is survived by his best friend and brother, James at home; his aunts, Ina Denninger and Emma Guitierrez, both of Easton, PA and his uncle, Albino Citoti and his wife, Catherine of Nazareth, PA. He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Frank in 2014 and his girlfriend of 20 years, Violet Yeomans.
Graveside services with Military honors will be heldat 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 21 at the family plot in Bethlehem Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now