Jeffrey A. Miller
February 8, 1960 - November 11, 2019
Middletown, NY
Jeffrey A. Miller, a lifetime area resident, died after a nine month battle with diabetes and cancer at his home, with his brother at his side. He was 59.
The son of the late Jacob and Catherine Gutierrez Miller, he was born on February 8, 1960 in Goshen, NY.
Jeff graduated from Goshen High School in 1978 and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served three years and was honorably discharged. He came back home to family and worked in Lloyds and Playtogs. He was diagnosed in March of this year and never complained of his illness and went to work everyday.
He loved to walk and jog around the neighborhood. He was an avid NASCAR fan and would have been watching the last events this week if he had lived.
Jeff is survived by his best friend and brother, James at home; his aunts, Ina Denninger and Emma Guitierrez, both of Easton, PA and his uncle, Albino Citoti and his wife, Catherine of Nazareth, PA. He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Frank in 2014 and his girlfriend of 20 years, Violet Yeomans.
Graveside services with Military honors will be heldat 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 21 at the family plot in Bethlehem Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019