Jeffrey A. Oppenheimer
March 18, 1946 - August 25, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Jeffrey A. Oppenheimer, 73 of Wallkill, NY, passed away on August 25th, 2019 at his home in Wallkill. Jeffrey was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 18, 1946. He was the son of George and Elizabeth Parrish Oppenheimer.
Jeff was a retired truck driver for Ryder Integrated Logistics in Rock Tavern, NY and was also a retired police officer with the Town of Shawangunk Police Department.
Jeff enjoyed camping, boating and fishing with his wife and dogs in the Adirondacks. He also really enjoyed just being home working in the garden and yard and playing with his dogs.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Susan Wickes, of 14 years at home. Jeff is also survived by his sisters, MaryJane Larson (Richard) of Livonia, Michigan and Janice Schimmel of South Lyon, Michigan; daughters, Arienne Patzelt (Doug) of Johnson, NY, Morgan Escano (Richard) of Middletown, NY, Cara Oppenheimer of Newburgh, NY; and his son, Jeffrey Oppenheimer of Newburgh, NY. Jeff had 12 grandchildren and several niece's and nephews. Jeff was predeceased by his brother, Hugh Oppenheimer and his daughter, Andrea Lanzillotti.
As per Jeff's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Private distribution of his ashes will take place at the families convenience.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , or a in Jeff's name.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Millspaugh Funeral Home/Wallkill Funeral home. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019