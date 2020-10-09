1/1
Jeffrey Branch
1960 - 2020
Jeffrey Branch
November 3, 1960 - September 27, 2020
Monticello, NY
Jeffrey Branch passed away unexpectedly at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital September 27, 2020.
He was the son of the late Edward Lee Branch Sr. and Juanita Ruby Waller Branch. He was born November 3, 1960 in Monticello, NY.
A long time Monticello resident, he graduated from High School in 1978. He was a United States Army Veteran. He worked with the juvenile delinquent for many years, he went to Sullivan County College and Orange Community College for Drug and Alcohol Counselor. He was Employed at Sullivan/Orange ARC.
He was predeceased by his father, Edward Lee Branch; sister, Regina Milton Lewis; brother, Arthur "Mac" Williams and recently his mother, Juanita Branch.
He is survived by his wife, Delores Branch of Monticello; his son, Dean; four brothers, Mark A. Branch (Mabel) Edward Branch Jr. (Wendy), Vincent and Michael Silver of Long Island; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788 on Sunday October 11th. A funeral service will follow immediately at the funeral home.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home; for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this time.
The Staff of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
