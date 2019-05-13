|
|
Jeffrey J. Taylor
December 6, 1961 - April 23, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Jeffrey J. Taylor of Newburgh, NY, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Valhalla.
The son of Dolores O'Rouke Taylor and the late James William Taylor, he was born December 6, 1961.
Jeff was a graduate of Valley Central High School and SUNY Genesseo. He worked as a Technical Quality Manager at SAP Americas, New Town Square, PA.
Jeff was an avid Jets and Mets fan, he loved music, reading and attending concerts. Most of all he cherished spending time with his sons, Zach & Alex.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Doyle Taylor; sons, Zachary and Alex Taylor of Pennsylvania; his mother Dolores Taylor of Newburgh, his brother, Billy Taylor (Joyce) of New Paltz; sister, Maryann Taylor, Sun City West, AZ; brother, Patrick Taylor (Tammy) of Carlsbad, CA; sister, Jill Henry of Montgomery, NY; brother, Thomas Taylor of Pompano Beach, FL;
He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial visitation will be Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10-11:30 am. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY.
A celebration of life will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to HVCS PR/RE Dept., Emily's Pantry, 40 Saw mill River Road Hawthorne, NY 10532
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 13 to May 14, 2019