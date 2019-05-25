|
Jeffrey Leinwohl
June 28, 1967 - May 23, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Jeffrey Leinwohl, 51 of Washingtonville, entered into rest suddenly and unexpectedly at home on May 23, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn on June 28, 1967.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly Underwood Leinwohl, at home; stepchildren, Bryan and Nicole Underwood of New Windsor; parents, Jack and Eleanor Leinwohl of Delray Beach, FL; brother, Mark Leinwohl and nephew, Zachary Leinwohl, both of North Brunswick, NJ; mother-in-law, Linda Flynn of Newburgh; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, George and Terrianne Bowen of Newburgh; brother-in-law, Robert Flynn of Hurley; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and several dear and cherished longtime friends. He is also survived by his fur babies, Timmy and Louie, whom he adored.
A skilled craftsman in many capacities, Kelly and Jeff recently purchased a home and Jeff was in the process of remodeling and making it their own masterpiece. Jeff also was all about family and friendship and cared deeply about those around him which was evident in the relationships he formed throughout the years. He will be so sorely missed by so many.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 26 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, with a service at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Crohns & Colitis Foundation, , or The Humane Society.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 25 to May 26, 2019