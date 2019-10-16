|
Jeffrey T. Membel
October 13, 2019
Walden, NY
Jeffrey T. Membel passed away in his sleep on October 13, 2019. He was a Navy Veteran, a proud member of the New York State Police for over 35 years, a 911 responder and a fulltime professional Hero.
Jeff was a widower of his late wife, Linda Membel. He fought and won against illness for many years that included heart disease and cancer. He exemplified loving others with an unmatched Strength, Loyalty and Compassion that made his family and friends feel humbled to be part of his life. He was 73 years old.
Survivors include his Partner, Lover and Dearest Friend, Holly B. Boyle; stepchildren: Jeffrey Boyle, Derek Boyle, Brittany Whitback and (favorite)Sirena Boyle; his son, Jeffrey T. Membel II, his perfect daughter-in-law, Elisabeth Membel, his amazing grandkids, Jeffrey T. Membel Jr. and Josephine E. Membel; his brother, Bradford T. Membel and his wife, Ann Membel; his nieces and nephews, Elise M, Membel and Bradford T. Membel Jr. and wife. Erin Membel; his brother-in-law, George Fedrizzi and wife, Marianne Fedrizzi;, nieces and nephews: Jennifer & John Zuptez, their children, Sarah, Zachary and Jarod Zuptez, George Fedrizzi Jr. and wife, MaryAnn Fedrizzi their children, Dean and Joseph Fedrizzi, Linda Fedrizzi-Williams and Glenn Williams their children,
Jake and Luke. And many grateful friends and family not listed here.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019