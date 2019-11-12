|
Jeffrey T. Roe
January 21, 1967 - November 11, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Jeffrey T. Roe, a resident of Wallkill, passed away on November 11, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla. He was 52 years old. Jeff was born on January 21, 1967, the son of David L. Roe and Sandra Toothman Gill. Jeff is married to the love of his life and soulmate, Cynthia Roe.
Jeff was employed for over 30 years as an electrician with Local 363 in Harriman. He was also a member of the Newburgh Elks Lodge 247.
Jeff was an incredibly loving family man, who in addition to his wife is survived by his mother, Sandra Gill; his father, David Roe and his wife, Susan; his children, Jessica Roe and Christine Roe; his step-children, Melanie Dina and husband, Matthew, Andy Goodall and wife, Carianne and Edward Calli, Jr.; his grandchildren, Kaylee Dina, Zachary Dina and Graeme Goodall; his brothers, David Dale Roe and wife, Michele and Greg Roe and wife, Alicia; his sister, Kelli Philo and husband, Jeremy; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather on Thursday, November 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC. To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019