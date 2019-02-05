|
|
Jeffry C. Hall
August 1, 1947 - February 4, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Jeffry C. Hall, of the Town of Newburgh, entered into rest, surrounded by his family, on Monday, February 4, 2019. He was 71. Son of the late Ralph and Vivian (Thayer) Hall, Jeffry was born on August 1, 1947 in Newburgh, NY.
A retired self-employed painter, Jeffry was a lifelong resident of the Town of Newburgh. He also proudly served his country in the US Army, serving a tour in Vietnam. Jeffry, who family said, "lived life his way", loved to fish, play golf and spend time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Dottie, at home; a daughter, Jennie A. Horan and her husband Davis of Newburgh; a granddaughter, the light of his life, Victoria Lynn; a brother Mark Hall and his wife Margaret of Newburgh; a nephew Mark Hall, Jr. of Newburgh; three great nieces; a great-great niece and a great-great nephew; an Aunt, Barbara Maher; and many cousins. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a son, Jeffry.
Memorial Visitation will take place on Saturday, February 9, 2019, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY. A Funeral Service will take place at the funeral home at 12:00 pm, with the Rev. Stephen Sherwood officiating. Burial will follow at Gardnertown Cemetery.
Private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeffry's memory, may be made to, Inspire, 2 Fletcher Street, Goshen, NY 10924.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019