Jeffry Mauro
November of 1961 - April 30, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Jeffry C. Mauro was born in November, 1961 in Suffern NY. He graduated SUNY Orange and Empire State College with as Bachelor's Degree in Business. Jeffry worked for Zippak Inc. for the past 40 years and was passionate about his worldwide technical service work in the packaging industry. Jeffry possesses two registered patents for re-closable packaging and co-owns numerous others.
Jeffry had a passion for life including traveling the world and seeing the great outdoors. Biking, hiking and working out and encouraging anyone and everyone to do the same.
Jeffry was a parishioner of Holy Name of Mary Assumption in Montgomery and a 34 year member of NA of Orange County where he gained his friendships for life.
Jeffry is survived by his wife, Kara; sons, Jared Mauro of the Town of Newburgh, Kyle and Tori Lynn Mauro of Montgomery and Jordan Mauro of Montgomery; grandchildren: Vaida Yesse of Vernon NJ, Madison Cartisano of Long Beach CA, Jayden, Keira and Jameson of Montgomery NY. Jeffry is also survived by his father, William Mauro and wife, Diane of Brownsmills NJ and mother, Barbara Lord and husband, Carrol Lord of Rockledge FL. He is survived also by brother, William Mauro of Washington NJ; in-laws, James and Kathleen Peloso of New Windsor New York and many cousins nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister, Julie Mauro of Cocoa Beach, FL.
Due to the recent pandemic there will only be a graveside service on Monday May 4th, 2020, at the Brick Church Cemetery located on Rt 17K in Montgomery NY. Fr. Matthew Reiman will officiate.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
November of 1961 - April 30, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Jeffry C. Mauro was born in November, 1961 in Suffern NY. He graduated SUNY Orange and Empire State College with as Bachelor's Degree in Business. Jeffry worked for Zippak Inc. for the past 40 years and was passionate about his worldwide technical service work in the packaging industry. Jeffry possesses two registered patents for re-closable packaging and co-owns numerous others.
Jeffry had a passion for life including traveling the world and seeing the great outdoors. Biking, hiking and working out and encouraging anyone and everyone to do the same.
Jeffry was a parishioner of Holy Name of Mary Assumption in Montgomery and a 34 year member of NA of Orange County where he gained his friendships for life.
Jeffry is survived by his wife, Kara; sons, Jared Mauro of the Town of Newburgh, Kyle and Tori Lynn Mauro of Montgomery and Jordan Mauro of Montgomery; grandchildren: Vaida Yesse of Vernon NJ, Madison Cartisano of Long Beach CA, Jayden, Keira and Jameson of Montgomery NY. Jeffry is also survived by his father, William Mauro and wife, Diane of Brownsmills NJ and mother, Barbara Lord and husband, Carrol Lord of Rockledge FL. He is survived also by brother, William Mauro of Washington NJ; in-laws, James and Kathleen Peloso of New Windsor New York and many cousins nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister, Julie Mauro of Cocoa Beach, FL.
Due to the recent pandemic there will only be a graveside service on Monday May 4th, 2020, at the Brick Church Cemetery located on Rt 17K in Montgomery NY. Fr. Matthew Reiman will officiate.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 2, 2020.