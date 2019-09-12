|
Jennie (DeVries) Kuperus
May 19, 1933 - September 11, 2019
Montgomery, NY - Formerly of Sussex, NJ
Jennie (DeVries) Kuperus, 86, went home to be with her Lord, with her family by her side at Montgomery Nursing Home in Montgomery, NY on September 11, 2019. She was formerly from Sussex, NJ, Warwick, NY and Slate Hill, NY.
Jennie was born on May 19, 1933, in Friesland, Netherlands; she was the daughter of the late Dirk and Wilma (DeJong) DeVries. She was predeceased by her husband, Nicholas Kuperus, in 2013.
Jennie immigrated to the United States in 1947 with her parents and siblings. She married Nick on December 17, 1952, and they were married for 60 years. They raised seven children together. Jennie was a loving mother and Beppe, and was very talented. Her hands were always busy with crocheting, knitting and counted cross stitch. She made afghans, baby blankets, bedspreads, tablecloths and counted cross stitch pictures for her children and grandchildren. Jennie was always a lot of fun. She resided in Sussex, NJ for many years and later Warwick, NY, with her husband maintaining a dairy farm, until retirement in 1995. She was a member of the Sussex Christian Reformed Church in Sussex, NJ, along with Ora Et Labora of The Sussex Christian School.
Survivors include her seven children: Wilma (Elbert) deJager of Accord, NY, Henrietta (George) Vellenga of Slate Hill, NY, Charles (Deborah) Kuperus of Westtown, NY, Richard (Karen) Kuperus of Westtown, NY, Susan (Eric) Mys of Hudsonville, MI, Thomas (Tammy) Kuperus of Hampstead, NC, and Winnie (Jacob) Gros of Pine Bush, NY. She has 24 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren. Surviving are two brothers; Arthur (Helen) DeVries of South Burlington, VT and Fred (Rita) DeVries of Bloomingburg, NY. She was predeceased by her siblings: a brother, Theunis DeVries and sisters, Susan Struble and Winnie DeVries. The family wishes to thank the staff at Montgomery Nursing Home for their loving care.
Relatives and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 15th at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 16th at the Sussex Christian Reformed Church, 49 Unionville Ave., Sussex, NJ, and committal service to follow at the Clove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sussex Christian School 51 Unionville Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461. For directions and condolences see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019