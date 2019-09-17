|
|
Jennie M. Iorlano Gesso
November 18, 1927 - September 14, 2019
Maybrook, NY
Jennie M. Iorlano Gesso died peacefully on September 14, 2019. Born November 18, 1927, to Carmella (DiPoalo) and Rocco Iorlano, she was a lifelong resident of Maybrook, NY.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony "Tony" Gesso; her son, Mark; her daughters, Tamara (Jeff DeCarlo) and Gina; and her brother, Rocky. She was predeceased by her siblings, Marie (Amodio), Tony, Angie and Joe. She longed for the day she could be reunited with her youngest son, Jimmy, who passed January 1990.
She was a loving grandmother to her grandchildren: Christina (Dan) Sirois, Michael Gesso, Alyssa (Dave) McMenamy, Matthew (Melissa) Berrian, and Michael, Joseph and Jonathan Klepeis, and to great-granddaughter, Madeline Berrian. They were her pride and joy.
Jennie graduated from Maybrook High School in 1945 and was involved in many school activities. A cherished part of her early adult life was spent working at Watts' Drug Store with Doc Watts and John Bodle. This is where she met her beloved husband, Tony. They spent 63 years together, raising their family and enjoying a wonderful life. A woman of many talents, Jennie earned her nursing degree and worked at Arden Hill Hospital for 39 years, a proud accomplishment for her and her family. Her patients were blessed by her skills, kindness and tender, loving care.
Jennie enjoyed trying her luck at the Borgata in Atlantic City, while she and her family spent their summers in Ocean City, NJ. Cheering on the Yankees and the UConn girls' basketball team, traveling to many locals, especially Italy, and preparing delicious meals were all among her favorite pastimes. A recent hobby involved her unofficial title of Village of Maybrook historian. Her huge collection of pictures and news articles gave a glimpse into the history of her beloved village.
"There are no words that can convey the loss our family, her friends, and the community feel. Mom was the heart, soul, and strength of the Gesso family. She is missed and loved beyond measure and for eternity. Rest in peace."
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY. Services will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Montgomery, NY.
Memorial donations may be made in Jennies' name to Valley Central High School/James Gesso Memorial Award; Valley Central High School, 1175 NY-17K, Montgomery, NY 12549.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019